It was only three and a half years ago that Kell Brook’s promoter Eddie Hearn was tipping the British boxer for a bumper payday against the unbeaten money-spinning machine Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The then-28-year-old had just clinched the IBF world welterweight title and was at the peak of his powers. If not Mayweather, it was a blockbuster domestic dust-up against Amir Khan at Wembley Stadium that was being tipped for the Sheffield fighter.

Yet ahead of Brook’s fight against Belarusian Sergey Rabchenko this Saturday, Hearn’s tone has somewhat changed. Now, at just 31, Brook’s “career is on the line”, according to the Matchroom Sport promoter.

“If he loses on Saturday, it’s over.”

Brook’s smarts saw him impressively beat American Shawn Porter in 2014 to join Manny Pacquiao and Mayweather as welterweight belt-holders. His victory appeared to kick-start a flurry of British boxing success as Tyson Fury, Anthony Crolla, James DeGale, Anthony Joshua, Billy Joe Saunders and Lee Selby all followed him in claiming world titles.

Yet Brook struggled to cement his own legacy as champion. Victories over Jo Jo Dan and Kevin Bizier were triumphant Sheffield homecomings but not impressive scalps, while a sixth-round dismissal of Frankie Gavin took place after an O2 Arena crowd had already largely emptied the venue following a Joshua bout.

He bravely stepped up two weight divisions in order to face down the fearsome Gennady Golovkin in 2016 but was forced to throw in the towel in the fifth round after suffering a damaged eye socket. It was the same result against Errol Spence Jr. in his last fight, a comprehensive defeat.

After years of struggling to find fellow expert welterweights willing to take on his uncommon size for the division, Brook’s comeback campaign is at a 154-pound limit — light middleweight or super welterweight.

Although both fighters’ stars have faded since Brook won his welterweight crown, Khan and Pacquiao both remain lucrative possible match-ups. Either fight would draw plenty of casual interest, but neither fighter currently holds a world title belt and both would most likely require Brook to drop back down to 147 pounds, something Hearn has previously said is out of the question.

More likely, then, is focusing on winning another world title. That’s why it’s significant that Brook’s fight against Rabchenko is for the WBC "silver" super-welterweight belt. That strap will put the winner in prime position for a shot at the top title currently held by Jermell Charlo, who would provide a stern test for Brook but may also vacate the title by moving up to middleweight.

Division dominance could be on offer if Brook impresses enough on Saturday at his new weight to land a date with the winner of the April unification fight for the WBA and IBO belts between Americans Erislandy Lara and Jarrett Hurd. WBO champion Sadam Ali — like Brook a long-time former welterweight — has also been targeted by Hearn.

None of those fights would be straightforward or anything close to it. But Brook’s time for steady building has run out. Starting on Saturday, it’s all or nothing.