Cobham returned to profit in 2017 after an "encouraging" first year of its turnaround programme, but the firm's boss warned that governments have never been more fickle when it comes to defence spending.

The figures

The defence and aerospace equipment maker posted an operating profit of £104.1m on a reported basis compared with a loss of £779.1m the previous year. Revenue rose to £2.05bn from £1.94bn in 2016, with organic growth of one per cent.

In the year to December 2017, Cobham also reduced its debt considerably from £1.03bn to £383.5m, and it reported free cash flow of £140.6m, up from £50.7m, which was ahead of expectations.

The FTSE 250 firm's share price was up 11.9 per cent at 126.95p at the time of writing.

Why it's interesting

"We haven't won the match, but we're up at half time," David Lockwood, the chief executive of the firm, told City AM.

Cobham issued five profit warnings in less than two years due to charges on its work with Beoing's struggling KC-46 tanker programme among other writedowns.

Lockwood said a chunk of the company's "onerous" legacy contracts would finish in the second half of 2018 as the firm continues with its turnaround plan, which is set to span at least another year. "This year is another year of heavy spend. That will limit growth and operating profit," he said, adding that he expects Cobham to "continue to build on momentum we've got now".

In a statement, Cobham said the board still sees a "range of potential outcomes" in 2018 as risks and challenges remain.

One potential boon for the company is an increase in global defence budgets, although Lockwood warned that governments have "never been more fickle" when it comes to defence spending.

If the world was in a "normal" place, Lockwood said, he would expect to see increases in defence spending, though he said: "There isn't much that's normal about the world at the moment."

