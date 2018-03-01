Alys Key

Food hall Eataly will open its first UK location at Broadgate in the City of London in 2020.

The Italian marketplace has 40 shops in 12 countries, having originally popped up in Turin, Italy. Its New York site has become a top foodie destination in the city.

Now the concept is coming to London, with the 42,000 sq ft space at 135 Bishopsgate lined up to host the market.

"Visiting Borough Market before opening our first Eataly in Italy was a source of great inspiration for our concept," said Eataly's chief executive Luca Baffigo.

"This is why opening a place in London where people can buy, eat and learn is a very important and exciting milestone for us. Being able to bring our model into a place that is so significant for us fills us with satisfaction and stimulates us to create in London a wonderful multifunctional experience.”

The opening will be one of many food halls and markets filling London in the next few years. Time Out is still planning to open a foodie market in London by 2020, while three new market halls developed by restaurateur Simon Anderson are set for Fulham, Victoria and the West End. BoxPark is also opening a new site in Wembley.

It also forms part of British Land's plans to redevelop Broadgate, making it active at weekends as well as during the working week.

Claire Barber, head of central London retail at British Land said: “Along with arrival of the Elizabeth Line at 100 Liverpool Street this year, and the high quality retail space due to open at 100 Liverpool Street in 2019, Eataly will really put Broadgate on the map as an exciting destination for Londoners to enjoy seven days a week.”

Leisure operators currently have their eye on the City of London, which has traditionally been quiet at the weekends, as a possible area for growth. Bounce founder Adam Breeden told City A.M. he credited Soho House's The Ned with helping to liven up the area.

