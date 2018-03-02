Those on six-figure salaries don't consider themselves wealthy

Diamond Naga Siu

Old habits die hard: those on six-figure wages believe they're still struggling to make ends meet, a study has suggested.

A survey of 350 people who earned more than £100,000 a year suggested a third did not consider themselves wealthy.

The study, by Caxton FX, found people on six-figure salaries still tended to report mindful spending habits: the majority of still regularly seek the cheapest deals on food, flights, insurance and utilities.

Nearly two-thirds even enjoy boasting to friends about their savings, including tactical ventures abroad to invest their money. It mainly went into houses, cars, jewellery, watches, education, boats and healthcare procedures such as dentistry and cosmetic surgery.

However, more than half said people who aren't wealthy tend to talk about money openly, while 48 per cent of high earners said they are "uncomfortable" with the conversation.

