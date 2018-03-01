Irish Stock Exchange declares a snow day

Caitlin Morrison

Ireland's stock exchange has declared a snow day and will close early today and remain shut tomorrow due to extreme weather conditions.

The Irish exchange said: "Due to the announcement by the Irish Government’s National Emergency Coordination Committee and the severe weather-related nationwide Status Red Warning, and to protect against any potential risk to market integrity in these exceptional circumstances, the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) is altering its trading calendar to facilitate an earlier closing of the market today, Thursday, 1 March 2018 and will close all day on Friday, 2 March 2018."

The Irish weather service has issued a red warning at a national level, and said it will be bitterly cold and very windy for the rest of today with occasional hail and snow showers.

Later this evening blizzard-like conditions with heavier and more continuous snow will arrive in the south of the country, Met Éireann said, and temperatures will remain sub-zero all of the day in strong easterly winds with gale gusts giving significant chill.

Blizzards are then set to extend countrywide from tonight with "heavy snow accumulating widely along with hazardous ice". The weather service warned of a risk of thunderstorms with hail over Munster and south Leinster, and temperatures as low as minus 4 degrees with severe and penetrating frost.