Frank Dalleres

Scotland rugby chiefs have condemned supporters who verbally abused England head coach Eddie Jones in the aftermath of Saturday's Six Nations clash in Edinburgh.

Jones said the hostility he faced on public transport would stop him using it in future – and blamed remarks made by former Scotland captain Gavin Hastings in an interview with City A.M. for "inciting" trouble.

Hastings said in the build-up to Scotland's 25-13 win: "I admire Eddie Jones for what he has achieved but as a supporter of one of his opponents you just want to rub his face in the dirt."

Read more: Hastings: Scots would love to rub Jones's face in the dirt

Jones said on Wednesday that he had been verbally abused on a train journey from Edinburgh to Manchester on Sunday. British Transport Police are also investigating allegations of a further incident on his connection to London later that day.

"I don't consider myself any different from anyone else, so for me to travel on public transport I thought was OK," said the Australian.

"I can't because it was shown what happens when I do. That's the world we live in. I was massively surprised. It wasn't comfortable."

Jones accused Scotland great Hastings of fanning the flames with his comments in a pre-match interview with City A.M.

If you're in a position of responsibility you've got to be careful what you say," he added.

"If you talk about hate and you talk about rubbing peoples' nose in the dirt, and all those sorts of things, it incites certain behaviours."

Jones also objected to Scotland prop Simon Berghan's claim that "everyone hates England".

Scottish Rugby condemned the aggression towards Jones in a statement on Thursday.

"The disgusting behaviour of those involved does not represent the values of our sport or its fans," the organisation said. "The dignity Eddie and the England team showed on Saturday is in stark contrast to this ugly incident."

Read more: England and Scotland avoid punishment over tunnel scuffle