Jasper Jolly

The recent boom in the manufacturing sector showed further signs of fading today as a closely followed survey showed output slowing to an eight-month low – albeit at a rate which still indicates strong growth.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to a reading of 55.2 in January, according to data from IHS Markit, although remained well above the 50 level which denotes an expansion in the sector.

Economists at the Bank of England have described the manufacturing sector as enjoying a "sweet spot", with the post-Brexit-vote devaluation of sterling boosting foreign demand, with no changes so far to the trading relationship.

However, there are signs the boost is starting to diminish. Production increased at the slowest rate for 11 months in February, although new orders rose at a faster pace than in January.

Lee Hopley, chief economist at EEF, the manufacturers’ lobby group, said the data shows UK industry "remained on a strong and stable path at the start of the year".

However, she added that there are concerns over the sustainability of strength in the sector. She said: "While this continues to be a really positive manufacturing picture for now, we still have some concerns about whether sufficient corresponding investment is happening to cement this growth over the longer-term."

New export business rose for the 22nd consecutive month in February, boosted further by the stronger global economy.

A strong balance of 50 per cent of manufacturers believe output will be higher in a year's time, even as the UK approaches the date of Brexit at the end of March 2019.

Rob Dobson, a director at IHS Markit, said the data gave "mixed signals" on the health of the sector. The figures are consistent with only a "subdued" rate of production growth of 0.4 per cent, he said, although forward-looking measures are stronger.

