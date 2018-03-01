Thursday 1 March 2018 11:51am

Sky partners with Netflix to get Stranger Things and more onto Sky Q

 
Alys Key
The new series of Queer Eye is one of many shows that Sky Q subscribers will gain access to (Source: Getty)

Sky has signed a deal with Netflix to include the streaming service in one of its subscriptions.

The Netflix app will be integrated into Sky Q, giving customers access to The Crown, Stranger Things, and the new reboot of Queer Eye.

By placing Sky and Netflix content side-by-side, along with programmes from the likes of HBO, Showtime, Fox and Disney, we are making the entertainment experience even easier and simpler for our customers," said Sky's chief executive Jeremy Darroch.

"Our recent announcements mean we will extend our leadership in delivering customers the best viewing and user experience in Europe."

Netflix will launch on Sky Q in the UK and Ireland this year.

Reed Hastings, Chief Executive, Netflix: "We are delighted to partner with Sky to bring the latest technologies and great stories under the same roof."

The announcement comes just days after Comcast took on Rupert Murdoch with a rival £22.1bn bid for Sky.

