Catherine Neilan

Guy Verhofstadt and his Brexit steering group have rejected the UK's position on citizens' rights during the transition period, insisting the status quo must remain.

The UK government yesterday said EU citizens who arrive during transition would be granted a five-year residency permit instead of two, and the right to settle permanently in the UK - a major climbdown from Theresa May's previously stated position.

During her trip to China, May told reporters that any EU citizens arriving after March 2019 would be treated "differently" because they would be “coming to a UK they know will be outside the EU”.

While Verhofstadt welcomed the clarification offered by the three-page document quietly published by the Home Office, he said he could not accept "any form of discrimination between EU citizens who arrive before or after the start of any transition".

The Brexit coordinator for the EU Parliament added: "The full European Union acquis must apply during any transition, including for citizens, and no differentiation can take place. It can certainly not be the case that EU citizens arriving during any transition are forced to accept a lower standard of rights, in particular those relating to family reunion, child benefits and access to judicial redress via the European Court of Justice.

"In their resolutions, MEPs repeatedly stressed the importance of securing equal and fair treatment for EU citizens living in the UK and British citizens living in the EU."