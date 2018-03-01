Alys Key

There will be no second Leveson Inquiry, the culture secretary has confirmed.

"We do not believe that reopening this costly and time-consuming public inquiry is the right way forward," minister Matt Hancock told parliament today.

He said there had already been significant action as a result of the inquiry, including the establishment of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) and reforms to policing practices.

Read more: The Lords may have just put a second Leveson Inquiry on the cards

Following a public consultation, it was found that only seven per cent of respondents supported full commencement of Section 40. This is a part of the Crime and Courts Act 2013 which would force publishers who refuse to sign up to Impress, the Royal Charter-approved regulator, to pay legal costs for both sides in libel cases, regardless of the outcome.

Hancock said the proposals would lead to a press that is "fettered and not free".

He added that newspapers were facing financial difficulties, some of which were caused by problems which have emerged since the original inquiry.

Labour's shadow culture secretary Tom Watson said that the government had "capitulated".

"This announcement, conveniently timed to be buried under a flurry of snow, is a disappointment, a breach of trust and a bitter blow to the victims of press intrusion, but it is not in any way a surprise," he said.

Read more: Culture secretary Matt Hancock has just launched his own app