Alys Key

Budweiser maker AB InBev drank to a smooth finish for 2017 as the drinks giant beat analyst expectations.

Sales rose as consumers switched to premium drinks, while the bottom line was improved as cost savings came through from its £79bn takeover of SABMiller.

The figures

Organic sales grew 8.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017 to $14.6bn (£10.6bn), beating consensus of 5.8 per cent.

Full year revenue climbed 5.1 per cent to $56.4bn, while underlying earnings jumped 13.4 per cent to $22bn.

The company's board approved a dividend of €2 (£1.77) per share.

Why it's interesting

Consumers are changing the way they drink as customer knowledge grows. Powered in part by the craft beer revolution as well as other trends such as the gin revival, drinkers have swapped basic brands for premium offerings.

AB InBev previously pointed to the premium market as its primer target for growth, especially as sales of its flagship drink Budweiser faltered.

The premium portfolio grew volumes by double-digits in 2017. This included craft brands such as Camden Town Brewery, which it bought in 2015.

The company also realised savings from its takeover of Fosters maker SABMiller. The business integration resulted in cost savings of $1.3bn in 2017.

What AB InBev said

Jason Warner, president of AB InBev in North Europe said: “Looking forward, we are set to continue this momentum, leading category growth in a long-term, sustainable way and sharing this success with our on-trade and off-trade customers. We aim to expand our on-trade footprint and invest in our speciality brands within our premium portfolio, like Camden Hells."

He added: “2018 is going to be a huge year for the beer and pub industry, as national celebrations like the World Cup bring people together, and we are looking forward to showing up at these cultural moments in a big way.”

Read more: AB InBev has ordered 40 Tesla electric trucks to deliver beer