Catherine Neilan

The President of the European Council has thrown the gauntlet down, telling Theresa May to come up with a better solution than Michel Barnier's controversial proposals on Northern Ireland revealed yesterday.

In a speech given just a few hours before he meets the Prime Minister, Donald Tusk said he acknowledged her red lines on leaving both the customs union and Single Market "without enthusiasm and without satisfaction", although he added "we must treat them seriously".

The consequence of that would be a hard border on the island of Ireland, he said, although this was something the EU would seek to prevent, which is why Barnier has put forward a proposal to "establish a common regulatory area".

Tusk said he believed the plan, put forward in yesterday's draft withdrawal agreement would be "accepted by all" the EU27 member states.

"I would like to underline here again that Mr Barnier has the full support of both the EU institutions and the EU27," he added.

"Until now, no-one has come up with anything wiser than that," Tusk said. "In a few hours I will be asking in London whether the UK government has a better idea, that would be as effective in preventing a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland."

May has already rejected the proposal outright, saying no MPs would agree to it.

Yesterday, several MEPs told City A.M. that they viewed a border of some kind as a more likely outcome, although they insisted it would be "invisible" by using advanced technology.

On the future trading relationship, Tusk was similarly unequivocal. "I want to stress one thing clearly," he told delegates at the BusinessEurope event.

"There can be no frictionless trade outside of the customs union and the Single Market. Friction is an inevitable side effect of Brexit. By nature."