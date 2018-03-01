Alys Key

Riccardo Tisci has been appointed creative director of Burberry, replacing Christopher Bailey.

The designer was formerly creative director of French house Givenchy for more than a decade. Here he worked with Marco Gobbetti, Burberry's current chief executive, who was CEO of Givenchy.

“I am honoured and delighted to be joining Burberry as its new Chief Creative Officer and reuniting with Marco Gobbetti," said Tisci.

"I have an enormous respect for Burberry’s British heritage and global appeal and I am excited about the potential of this exceptional brand.”

Read more: Burberry sales declined in the UK as the tourist boom slowed down

Marco Gobbetti commented: “I am delighted that Riccardo is joining Burberry as Chief Creative Officer. Riccardo is one of the most talented designers of our time.

"His designs have an elegance that is contemporary and his skill in blending streetwear with high fashion is highly relevant to today’s luxury consumer. Riccardo’s creative vision will reinforce the ambitions we have for Burberry and position the brand firmly in luxury.”

Bailey bid farewell to Burberry last week, showing his final collection for the brand at London Fashion Week.

He announced his departure last year, a few months after Gobbetti joined the company. He had previously held the role of creative head and CEO.

Read more: Why Burberry boss Marco Gobbetti needs to take a brand check