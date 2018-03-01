Oliver Gill

Electronics firm Laird today agreed a £1bn takeover by private equity house Advent International.

Shares rocketed, rising around 75 per cent as markets opened.

Under the terms of the deal, Laird shareholders will receive 200p a share. Yesterday evening Laird shares closed at 115.9p each.

Laird chairman Martin Read said the firm had made "significant progress" in 2017 after overcoming a number of "issues", adding: "The Laird Directors are confident about their plans and Laird's potential."

But, he said, the premium of Advent's offer was too good to turn down.

Accordingly, the Laird Directors are unanimously recommending the offer. As a leading global private equity firm, Advent provides stability for Laird's customers and other stakeholders. It has also stated its intentions to support Laird's employees and invest in the business as it moves to the next stage of its development.

Laird has a rich heritage dating back to the early nineteenth century had a troublesome 2016. With its shipbuilding history firmly in the past, the firm is nowadays focussed on developing electronics and technology.

Facing a growing debt pile, the firm completed a £185m rights issue in April 2017 and rejigged its operational structure to deliver $20m of savings.

Advent managing director Shonnel Malani said: "Laird is a high-quality business with significant engineering capabilities and an excellent reputation across its broad customer base. Laird enjoys market leading positions in a number of fast-growing segments, and by leveraging our sector expertise we look forward to working with management to further enhance its industry-leading position."

The deal is subject to shareholder approval, although its board have already secured the backing of institutional shareholders such as Artemis and Franklin Templeton.

