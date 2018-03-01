Caitlin Morrison

There are delays across the London Underground network this morning as commuters struggle to make it to work in snowy conditions.

The Met Office has upgraded the weather warning for London and the south east to amber, with more snow expected from this afternoon on. Meanwhile, Paddington rail station has been closed due to the weather.

Northern line - part suspended

No service between Golders Green and Edgware, with minor delays between Camden Town and Golders Green because of a faulty train at Hendon Central.

Metropolitan line - part suspended

There is no service between Wembley Park and Aldgate due to a signal failure at Kilburn, with severe delays on the rest of the line.

Piccadilly line

Severe delays between Arnos Grove and Cockfosters and minor delays between Acton Town and Arnos Grove due to an earlier faulty train at Cockfosters.

Jubilee line

Severe delays between Finchley Road and Stanmore, with minor delays on the rest of the line due to an earlier faulty train.

Central line

There are minor delays on the entire line due to an earlier faulty train.

Bakerloo line

There are minor delays between Queens Park and Elephant & Castle due to the absence of train staff.

London Overground

Meanwhile, there are severe delays between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town/Cheshunt due to a faulty train and minor delays between Stratford and Richmond/Clapham Junction due to a shortage of available trains. There are also minor delays between Highbury and Islington and New Cross/Clapham Junction/Crystal Palace/West Croydon due to faulty trains.