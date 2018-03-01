Alys Key

International expansion of Legoland added millions of pounds in revenue for Thorpe Park owner Merlin Entertainments last year.

The company's shares climbed more than 11 per cent this morning on the back of the news.

The figures

While like-for-like growth was modest at 0.7 per cent, new attractions brought in extra income for the company.

Reported revenue jumped by 11.6 per cent in the 52 weeks to 30 December 2017, coming in at £1.59bn.

This was supported by strong growth in visitor numbers to a record 66m, up 3.5 per cent on 2016.

Profit before tax also rose by 4.8 per cent to £271m.

Merlin upped its annual dividend by 4.2 per cent to 7.4p per share.

Why it's interesting

The outlook for Merlin did not look so good a few months ago, as a spate of terror attacks in Europe shook consumer confidence in major attractions, while bad weather also had an impact.

But the Legoland brand has proved to be a bright spot, and has been expanding around the world. The opening of Legoland Japan in April, and the full year benefit of Legoland Dubai, contributed an additional £59m of revenue. Another site is planned for planned for New York.

However, foreign exchange rates gave a boost to reported numbers, with operating profit growing 6.8 per cent on a reported basis but remaining flat when adjusted for constant currency. Analysts at Liberum said that the recent strength of the pound could therefore adversely affect reported results for next year.

"We expect downward pressure on earnings forecasts to continue (sluggish UK/Europe), amplified by adverse FX," commented Anna Barnfather. "This comes at a time of increased new business capex and so will weigh on near term returns whilst raising leverage."

What Merlin said

Chief executive Nick Varney said: "A year that started well with positive momentum in almost every part of the Group was ultimately defined by the unprecedented spate of terror attacks in the UK and poor to extreme weather throughout the summer season in Europe.

"Despite this, thanks to the efforts of our extraordinary team, we have reported overall growth in revenue, profit and cash flow, welcoming 66 million visitors - our highest on record."