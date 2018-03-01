Met Office issues amber warning for wind and snow in London today

Caitlin Morrison

The Met Office has raised the weather warning level for London and the south east from yellow to amber.

The forecasting service issued an amber warning for wind and snow in the capital later today, with conditions set to worsen from 2pm onwards.

"A spell of heavy snow is expected. The snow will be accompanied by very strong easterly winds leading to blizzards and considerable drifting," the Met Office said.

"From Thursday evening some places could also see ice build up due to freezing rain. Long delays and cancellations of public transport seem very likely. Some roads may become blocked by deep snow, stranding vehicles and passengers.

"Long interruptions to power supplies and other utilities are likely to occur, along with possible damage to trees and other structures due to heavy snow or ice."

The chief forecaster said a weather system is expected to move slowly north through Thursday, initially affecting the south of the warning area before intensifying and pushing north across the rest of the area later on.

"As it comes into contact with the very cold air resident over the UK, it has potential to produce widespread snow, accompanied by strong to gale force easterly winds. Around 2-5 cm of snow is expected to fall in places, while some places could see gusts of 50 to 60 mph," the forecaster added.

The Met Office also said a higher likelihood of impacts is covered by a separate amber warning across parts of Wales and south west England, but the warning had been updated to add parts of south east England where localised falls of a few cm of snow are possible, with gusts perhaps to around 50 mph.