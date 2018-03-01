Caitlin Morrison

Paddington station has been closed due to wintry weather conditions.

Great Wester train services are suspended between London Paddington and Reading due to severe weather conditions. An hourly service will run between Reading and Bristol Temple Meads.

National Rail said tickets will be accepted on London Underground services.

The rail operator said services were suspended because a spell of snow, heavy in places, is likely to move slowly north through Cornwall during the morning. There is currently a red warning for snow in place in the South West.

"Where Great Western Railway are unable to run a train service because of the weather, they will also be unable to use taxis or buses," the operator said.

"Road conditions will not be safe for road transport to be used as an alternative and you are advised not to travel on these routes.

"If you were intending to travel on the routes where the train service is suspended today you can use your ticket regardless of ticket type for travel on Friday 2 March."