Oliver Gill

WPP this morning posted falling billings with boss Martin Sorrell admitting 2017 was "not a pretty year".

The figures

Like-for-like reported billings fell 5.4 per cent to £55.6bn. On a reported basis, however, they were slightly up – some 0.6 per cent.Headline earnings were £2.5bn, 4.7 per cent higher but just 1.2 per cent up on a constant currency basis.

Profit before tax was £2.1bn up 11.6 per cent on an absolute basis.

Dividends per share were 60p, up six per cent and in with last year's pay out ratio of 50 per cent.

Why it's interesting

The fact 2017 was not a great year for WPP, the world's largest advertising company, comes as no surprise to many.

The sector is being shaken up by the likes of Google and Facebook. Whereas previously companies would employ an agency to help promote their brands, now they can work directly with tech giants to get eyes on their products through social media platforms.

WPP today announced an "acceleration of strategic focus on simplification of structure, client and country management and enterprise-wide alignment of digital systems, platforms and capabilities".

Previously, WPP had boasted a "horizontal" structure (see comments from Sorrell below) – this means its broad network for companies could capture different types of advertising and communications.

Under the new plans, it wants to bring the vast network of WPP firms closer together, to work as a more cohesive unit and use its size to fight back against the technology "disruptors".

What the company said

Sorrell said: "2017 for us was not a pretty year, with flat like-for-like, top-line growth, and operating margins and operating profits also flat, or up marginally.

"The major factors influencing this performance were probably the long-term impact of technological disruption and more the short-term focus of zero-based budgeters, activist investors and private equity than, we believe, the suggested disintermediation of agencies by Google and Facebook or digital competition from consultants.

"In this environment, the most successful agency groups will be those who offer simplicity and flexibility of structure to deliver efficient, effective solutions - and therefore growth - for their clients. With this in mind, we are now accelerating the implementation of our strategy for the group.

"No company in the world of marketing or business transformation has a greater or more varied repertory of talent and capabilities than WPP. Our strength, however, resides not only in the scale and variety of those skills, but in our unique ability to combine them in service of our clients' growth - which is why most of the world's leading companies choose WPP to provide them with communications services.

For many years we have placed 'horizontality' at the heart of our strategy by presenting clients with tailor-made and seamlessly integrated offers to meet their specific requirements. Over the last year, we have begun to apply that philosophy to the structure of the group itself by simplifying a number of our operations. As our industry continues to undergo fundamental change, we are upping the pace of WPP's development from a group of individual companies to a cohesive global team dedicated to the core purpose of driving growth for clients.

"We start this new phase of our journey from a position of market leadership, and with total confidence in the enduring value of what we offer our clients. We will report at every opportunity on our progress."