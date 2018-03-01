Carpetright warns on profits for the second time in two months

Courtney Goldsmith

Carpetright has revealed it is in talks with its lenders as it delivered a fresh warning on its profits today, saying it will swing to an annual loss as weak consumer confidence continues to pressure the embattled retailer.

The profit warning is the second in two months. In January, Carpetright slashed its full-year profit expectations after a "sharp deterioration" in UK trading. At the time, it expected full-year profit to be in the range of £2m to £6m compared with analyst expectations of about £14m.

Today, the troubled firm said it expects to report a small underlying pre-tax loss for the year.

Carpetright said trading conditions had "remained difficult". Although like-for-like sales in the UK had improved, they remained negative.

Trading in the rest of Europe had also improved, led for a recovery in like-for-like sales in the Netherlands.

"Although the important Easter trading period is still to come, UK like-for-like sales remain below management expectations and the Group now expects to report a small underlying pre-tax loss for the year ending 28 April 2018," Carpetright said.

In addition to talks with its lenders to ensure the firm complies with the terms of its banking facilities, Carpetright said it was examining a range of options to "accelerate the turnaround of the business" and strengthen its balance sheet.

"This process remains at an early stage and the Group will update the market on these initiatives as required."

It's been a tough week for retail – yesterday both Toys R Us and Maplin fell into administration, putting more than 5,500 jobs at risk.

