Graeme Leach

The storm over the EU’s letter about the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is not quite the beast from the east, but it is being used by some to drive a snow-plough through the heart of the Brexit negotiations.

The EU says Northern Ireland will have to be part of the customs union in order to prevent a hard border and customs checks. But this is sheer tosh, for two reasons.

First, World Bank figures show that for the most advanced economies, between 95 and 99 per cent of all traded goods are now pre-cleared without physical inspection.

As the MEP Daniel Hannan has pointed out, electronic clearance has replaced border officials with peaked caps and epaulettes. HMRC only physically checks four per cent of consignments entering the EU at the UK’s external border.

Physical border checks are part of a bygone age. They are not required in the twenty-first century in order to enforce customs.

The idea that every crossover point between Northern Ireland and the Republic would need to be manned, with mandatory searches, is a complete and utter fiction. But that mental picture is being used to scare us into thinking that Brexit means physical border checks, which remind people of soldiers and police searching vehicles before the Good Friday Agreement.

Throw in the current breakdown in Northern Ireland’s devolved government, and people naturally worry that the Troubles might return. It’s a powerful negative mental image, but one that should be countered by the more powerful positive image of vehicles crossing the border with no physical checks whatsoever.

Second, if the UK chose to implement genuine free trade post-Brexit, with zero tariff and non-tariff barriers, there would be no need for the UK to collect anything at the Irish border. Zero tariffs would mean zero need for UK border checks.

From the standpoint of the Brexit negotiations, this could be quite interesting, and would potentially wrong-foot the EU.

If the UK says it will have zero tariff barriers post-Brexit, there would be no need for physical checks on our side of the border, but in order to implement the EU’s Common External Tariff, Ireland would have to introduce its own physical checks.

At this point, it would have to admit that electronic pre-clearance meant physical checks weren’t required north or south.

Obviously the last thing the Irish government wants to do is implement a hard border policy. So, leaving aside pre-clearance arguments, we will have an EU country which doesn’t want to enforce the EU’s Common External Tariff.

This provides Ireland with a powerful incentive to veto any Brexit deal which doesn’t allow the UK tariff-free access to the EU.

So at this very moment, when politicians and the media in the UK are working themselves up into a right lather over the border problem, a moment of quiet reflection shows how it could be turned to the UK’s advantage in Brexit negotiations.

