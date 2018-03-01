Retail is under pressure, but executives still can't afford to fail

Helen Cahill

The retail industry's woes came to the fore yesterday as two household names tumbled into administration. Nerds everywhere now fear losing Maplin, the high street's best source of obscure cables. Meanwhile, Toys R Us finally gave in, and nostalgic millennials mourned the decline of a shop they probably haven't visited in over a decade.

The first quarter of the year is always the hardest for consumer-focused firms because customers are cautious with their cash, but this year is different. A string of profit warnings in January signalled retailers were already struggling over Christmas, the most lucrative time of the year. Businesses that failed to fill up on the Christmas feast will now strain to pay their rent bills, which are due at the end of March.

It will be tempting for boardroom bosses to blame external factors for their problems; they cannot force consumers to spend more. And their cost base is spiralling. Rents, wages and business rates are all rising, and the fall in the value of the pound hasn't helped with their import costs.

Yesterday, Maplin's chief executive cited many of these factors as the reason for the retailer's demise. He said these were the "principal challenge", insisting the Maplin brand and its positioning had not caused its problems. In the case of Toys R Us, many have argued the unstoppable rise of Amazon has flattened toy retailing in the UK.

These arguments are not without merit, but ignore the importance of decisions made by company bosses. Overall retail trends are, of course, shaped by macroeconomic factors; but if a company fails, it will always be partly due to the decisions made by the individuals leading that company. After all, Amazon hasn’t crushed all toy retailers. In fact, Smyths Toys, an Irish multinational owned by the Smyth family, now has the same share of the UK toy market as Amazon, and has been growing at a similar rate. Patrick O'Brien, research director at GlobalData, says Toys R Us failed to build an online presence and couldn’t convince shoppers that visiting stores can be a fun, and rewarding experience.

Retailers are right to be wary of rising costs, but even under difficult circumstances, there will be winners and losers - and industry leaders must pick winning strategies if they're to survive the headwinds.