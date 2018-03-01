Carillion sacked Morgan Stanley after refusing doomed cash call advice

Oliver Gill

Carillion's top execs sacked Morgan Stanley last summer after refusing to believe advice that a rights issue would fail.

Internal company papers, released today by a parliamentary inquiry into Carillion's failure, reveal advice delivered by investment bankers to the company’s board last July.

Carillion, the government's largest strategic supplier, was preparing to shock shareholders with £845m of contract write-downs. Their severity meant markets would not support a cash call, Morgan Stanley and co-adviser Stifel advised.

HSBC was brought in days after the 10 July announcement, with Carillion board minutes indicating plans to reignite a rights issue.

Key component

Carillion’s July announcement set what was Britain’s second-biggest contractor on a downward spiral to failure in mid-January. Write-downs ultimately topped more than £1bn.

Representations to MPs from Morgan Stanley – which billed Carillion more than £4m since 2006 – stressed a cash call was a “key component of the debt reduction plan” amid the July announcement.

Carillion’s mammoth debt pile has been cited as one of the main reasons for its collapse.

“[The rights issue] required existing shareholders and new investors to invest a substantial amount of new money into the company,” Morgan Stanley investment banking head Simon Smith wrote.

By early July 2017, the firm was increasingly of the view that Carillion’s senior management could neither produce nor deliver an investment proposition that would convince shareholders and new investors to support the potential rights issue.

“[After 10 July], the monthly meetings that had previously taken place between the [Morgan Stanley] and Carillion did not continue. HSBC was appointed as Joint Corporate Broker shortly thereafter.”

Mayor of Pompeii

MPs hit out at chair Philip Green, who in board minutes called for the firm to work towards “a positive and upbeat announcement” on 10 July.

“Carillion’s chair appeared to lack even a tenuous grasp on the reality of the company’s situation, said Carillion inquiry joint chair Frank Field.

Five days before the profit warning that heralded the firm’s public spiral into insolvency, Philip Green stands like the Mayor of Pompeii - smoke billowing from the volcano behind him, lava cascading down the slopes - trumpeting the forthcoming revelries of the village fete.

