Ross McLean

England's Owen Farrell and Ryan Wilson of Scotland have avoided disciplinary action after becoming embroiled in a tunnel scuffle prior to Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield.

Footage emerged of the duo clashing as both teams were returning to their respective dressing rooms following their warm-ups for a Six Nations match which Scotland won 25-13.

Inside centre Farrell, who was said to have been provoked, appeared to shove Wilson as he ran between players, while the Scotland No8 retaliated as others joined the melee.

Tournament organisers wrote to both teams seeking clarification of the incident and what initiated the spat, although following the conclusion of their investigation, neither player will be sanctioned.

“It had been reported that some of the players had been involved in a ‘melee’ or ‘scuffle’ in or near the tunnel after the pre-match warm-up,” read a statement.

“Six Nations Rugby gathered material from the RFU and SRU, as well as from the BBC and match officials. It also considered footage of the incident.

“It concluded that there was some evidence of pushing and shoving in the tunnel at the relevant time but no clear evidence of violent conduct or similar against any individual player.

“Accordingly, Six Nations Rugby will be writing to the SRU and the RFU to remind them and their respective players of their obligations to uphold the reputation of the tournament at all time, but no further disciplinary action will be taken.”

Scotland’s victory ended England’s hopes of a Grand Slam but also severely dented their chances of a third successive Six Nations title with Ireland, who have three wins from as many matches, now in pole position.