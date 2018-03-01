Lucy White

The percentage of first-time buyers getting their mortgage applications approved via brokers shot up at the end of 2017 compared to a year earlier, according to new data.

Improved access to mortgage finance – including better product availability, low interest rates and competition between lenders – has helped to boost first-time buyers' fortunes, according to data from the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA).

Combined with cooling house prices and the Help to Buy equity loan scheme, this helped mortgage approvals for debut homeowners to lift from 53 per cent at the end of 2016 to 74 per cent in the final quarter of last year.

"Our improving success in satisfying the finance needs of first-time buyers throws the spotlight onto policy-makers to ensure that pressures on the availability and affordability of housing in the UK do not put young households off applying in the first place," said Kate Davies of IMLA.

"With the Bank of England base rate on a slow upward trajectory, lenders remain firmly focused on rigorous affordability tests so that borrowers do not overstretch themselves to achieve their ambitions."

Over 2017 as a whole, 71 per cent of first-time buyer applicants achieved their aim of securing a mortgage in 2017 – compared with just half in 2016.

Nor does it seem that first-time buyers are taking on a heavier burden, as average mortgage repayments remained equivalent to just over 17 per cent of income throughout 2017.

Over the last year, first-time buyers' chances of getting a mortgage have improved more than any other buyer's – including home-movers, remortgagors, buy-to-let landlords and other specialist buyers.

Yet home-movers saw the biggest improvement from the third to the fourth quarter of 2017, as the percentage of mortgage completions lifted from 74 to 77 per cent while other areas saw a weakening.

