Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover equities, investment and property. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Amundi

Amundi has appointed Cristina Matti as head of European small and mid-cap equities and country strategies, overseeing portfolio management for pan-European small and mid-cap funds and mandates, Euroland small and mid-cap funds and mandates, as well as the micro-caps and country strategies. She reports to Diego Franzin, head of equity investment platform. Cristina has been co-head of European small and mid-caps at Amundi since July 2017. Prior to this, she was head of European small and mid-caps for Pioneer Investments since June 2001, and head of country strategies since 2007. Before focusing on the area of small-cap markets, Cristina was a member of the European equity team in Pioneer Investments from 1996- 2001. She has concentrated her investment management skills on European equity markets since the beginning of her career. A graduate of the Bocconi University in Milan in 1993, Cristina joined Credit Rolo Gestioni from Fondigest in Milan, where she worked as a portfolio manager.

Frog Capital

Shirin Dehghan, one of the most successful European female entrepreneurs of recent years, is joining the scale-up focused tech VC, Frog Capital, as partner on the investment team. Shirin Dehghan was founder and CEO of Arieso, a UK-headquartered software business that she grew to become the global leader in smartphone quality of service before ultimately being acquired by JDSU (now Viavi). Within the last 10 years, less than 10 female ex-CEO entrepreneurs have joined the European VC industry as senior partners. Since leaving Arieso, Shirin has been an active angel investor as well as chairwomanof OpenSignal. Shirin has been acclaimed in several awards, such as European entrepreneur of the year.

Cluttons Commercial Agency

Cluttons Commercial Agency team has recruited Henry Brewster as an associate partner to join the growing practice based in London, which has a number of new clients including Shaftesbury, Astrea and several charity clients. He has a wealth of experience and joins from the West End agency team at Kinney Green where he focused on the office market, providing strategic advice to both Landlords and Tenants across a range of sectors, from technology to financial services. Under the leadership of Freddie Pritchard-Smith who also recently joined Cluttons, the team has been developing an offer which is focusing on the changing needs of occupiers and anticipating new developments in the market. This includes focusing on the importance of connectivity and wellness in the workplace.

