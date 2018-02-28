Caitlin Morrison

The government has issued fresh health warnings as weather conditions in London and the south east deteriorate, and said people should consider stocking up on essential items like food or medication while they can.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow today, and amber warnings for Thursday and Friday.

"A spell of heavy snow is expected to move north across Southwest England and Wales through Thursday afternoon and evening. Some places could also see significant ice build up overnight into Friday," the forecasting service said.

"The snow is likely to be accompanied by strong easterly winds. Long delays and cancellations to public transport is expected, whilst some roads may become blocked by deep snow, stranding vehicles and passengers. Long interruptions to power supplies and other utilities are likely to occur."

As a result, Public Health England (PHE) has reiterated warnings about the weather and said people should prepare for a prolonged period of chilly conditions.

Dr Thomas Waite, from Public Health England, said: "With more cold and for some snow on the way, now is the time to think ahead. Consider what you need to stock up on. Do you need food or essential supplies such as medicines?

It may be harder for some people to get out later this week when more snow arrives, so if you know someone at risk, someone with heart or lung conditions, young children or someone who is over 65, please take the time to check and see if there’s anything they need.

"Also, remember that we are not all used to temperatures like this so keep homes heated to at least 18 degrees. If you’re able to clear paths of snow or ice, do so. Everyone should keep up to date with weather forecasts so you’re not caught out. Staying well in conditions like this can be a challenge, so if you can check on someone whose health may be at risk, please do."