A motorsport team aiming to be the first ever all-disabled participant in the iconic Le Mans 24-hours race has sealed a lucrative sponsorship deal with a blockchain provider.

Team Brit (British Racing Injured Troops) has signed a £100,000 sponsorship agreement with Dragon Inc.

Sporting a specially adapted Aston Martin Vantage, Team Brit has recently moved into GT racing and is aiming to compete in Le Mans in 2020.

While the team has an aim to inspire those with physical and mental health disabilities, it wants to race on a fully commercial basis by attracting sponsorship.

Cryptocurrencies are eyeing sports team sponsorship as an important differentiator in an increasingly crowded market. Last month Premier League club Arsenal became the first football team to ink a deal promoting a digital currency.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Paul and all at Dragon Inc for their investment in the team," said Brit founder Dave Player.

“Through the blockchain ecosystem they have created, their investment is set to grow and grow, which will put us in a fantastic financial position for Le Mans. Blockchain is a fascinating industry for us to be part of and I’m sure our fans, followers and partners will enjoy watching the Team Brit Dragon Inc grow.”

As part of the deal, the Dragon logo will be displayed on team racewear and cars this year.

Dragon Co-Founder Paul Moynan said “Supporting the team and the great platform it gives both for the veterans and civilians involved is something Chris, Co-Founder and I are very passionate about.

"The majority of people are not successful because they prepare to quit, the family at Team Brit don’t know how to quit no matter what their background or the opportunities they are faced with. “They know being part of the team, be it the former Royal Marine behind the wheel or the technical team, each one of them knows they are ready to face down challenges and show the world values of true champions.”

