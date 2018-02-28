Rebecca Smith

A European aviation trade body has issued advice for airlines on Brexit, saying there is "no one-size-fits-all solution", with a warning that the aviation industry should not suffer "the brunt of political inadequacies".

The European Regions Airline Association (ERA) has provided guidance to airlines to prepare for different Brexit scenarios, noting in a report out today: "We are now 20 months post-referendum, and 11 months after the triggering of Article 50, with no visible developments for the aviation industry across the European region."

It has told airlines to consider questions such as what percentage of their networks are intra-European, whether any deals currently under discussion need to be re-evaluated, and what is the nationality and residency status of their employees. The ERA said a contingency planning checklist was "vital" to the survival of a business operating at EU and UK cross-border level.

Montserrat Barriga, the ERA's director general, said: "Brexit is a European issue that affects all our member airlines either directly or indirectly. We will continue to lobby the UK and EU authorities on our members’ behalf to ensure they fully consider the broader implications of Brexit for the aviation industry, the European businesses and people and the European economy."

There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution and it is paramount that aviation integrity remains intact, irrespective of the political tactics of decision makers.

The ERA, which represents 49 airlines and 144 firms involved in European air transport, said it will continue to provide updates to help flag and address the potential risks and opportunities arising from Brexit.

Some airlines have already set out Brexit measures, with Easyjet tweaking its shareholder setup to ensure it complies with foreign ownership rules, and seeking a UK air operator's certificate to operate its UK-based aircraft. Wizz Air and Ryanair have also applied for UK licences.

UK-licensed carriers currently operate with free movement of goods, people, services and capital, as well as freedoms afforded under EU liberalisation and regulation. The trade body notes "this will no longer apply post-Brexit", because as third-country operators, UK carriers will forfeit those rights.

The ERA said all of its member airlines will be affected if there is no agreement - nearly half directly so as many have cross-border operations.

The European region is one of democracy where the views of the people are respected and implemented by their representative governments and the European aviation industry must not suffer the brunt of political inadequacies.

