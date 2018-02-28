Caitlin Morrison

Prime Minister Theresa May has told the House of Commons that the draft legal text produced by the European Commission would "undermine the UK common market and threaten the constitutional integrity of the UK".

She also told MPs: “No UK Prime Minister could ever agree it.” May said she remains committed to avoiding a hard border in Ireland, although foreign secretary Boris Johnson yesterday appeared to propose hardening the border.

In its draft treaty, published earlier today, the EU said it aimed to "create a common regulatory area on the island of Ireland in order to safeguard North-South cooperation, the all-island economy, and protect the 1998 Agreement".

"A common regulatory area comprising the Union and the United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland is hereby established," the Commission states in the draft.

"The common regulatory area shall constitute an area without internal borders in which the free movement of goods is ensured and North-South cooperation protected."

The issue of the Irish border has previously come close to derailing the Brexit negotiations process. The Republic of Ireland and EU are committed to protecting Ireland's interests while adhering to the Good Friday Agreement, while hardline Brexiteers and the Conservatives' political bedfellows, the DUP, are against any regulatory alignment between Northern Ireland and the EU.