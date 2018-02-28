Rebecca Smith

Asda has become the latest supermarket to publish its gender pay gap reporting, revealing its median pay difference stands at 8.9 per cent.

Like a number of the firms to publish the data before it, Asda pointed to the lack of female representation in more senior roles as a reason for its disparity, but noted its pay gap was better than the national average.

As part of regulations rolled out by the government, all firms with more than 250 employees have to publish their median gender pay gap figures - identifying the wage of the middle earner, and their mean gender pay gap figures - taking into account the full earnings distribution spanning low and high earners in an organisation.

Businesses also have to publish information on bonuses.

Just over a third of those occupying senior roles at Asda are women, whereas 70 per cent of those in junior roles are women. Asda plans to close the gap by supporting more women into senior roles.

Asda’s senior vice president of people, Hayley Tatum said:

Rates of pay and access to benefits and opportunities are the same at Asda, regardless of gender. Whilst our gender pay gap is better than the national average we recognise that, like many businesses, we have challenges when it comes to female representation in more senior roles – and that is something we’re committed to addressing.

It follows figures from Tesco, Aldi and Marks & Spencer over the past week. On Tuesday, M&S revealed it had a median pay gap of 3.3 per cent, while Tesco reported an 8.7 per cent gap, and Aldi's was 4.8 per cent.

Tesco pointed to male workers taking more shifts that offer premiums, while Aldi noted a higher number of men in senior positions. M&S plans to boost its pipeline of women into senior roles and encourage more flexible working.

