Tesco's shareholders approve £3.7bn Booker merger

Helen Cahill

Tesco's shareholders have approved the supermarket's £3.7bn bid for Booker Group.

Just over 85 per cent of Tesco's shareholders have given the green light to the deal. However, Booker's investors have yet to vote on the takeover.

Booker will need 75 per cent of its shareholders to back the bid for it to go through. Shareholder advisory groups are split over whether Booker's investors should approve the merger, with some saying Tesco's offer is not high enough.

Influential advisory group Glass Lewis said the 12 per cent premium Tesco is offering for Booker, a wholesale business that also operates a number of convenience store chains, lagged behind the premium normally required for an acquisition.

The merger will create the biggest food business in the UK, with Booker's chief executive, Charlie Wilson, becoming the UK chief executive of Tesco.

At time of writing, Tesco's share price was up 3.4 per cent to 214.2p, while Booker's share price was up three per cent to 230.4p.

