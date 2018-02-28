Alys Key

If you're prepared to brave the snow, this is your free ticket to an after-work drink.

We know that the craft crusaders at Brewdog love a good publicity stunt, and this time they've got their sights set on craft sceptics.

The brewer is giving away 1m pints today from its 50 bars across the UK. Keen drinkers just need to register online for a token and turn up at a bar.

The aim is to convert new craft beer drinkers with the free sample, stating that it plans to attract 1m new drinkers for its Punk IPA.

"The millions of people around the UK who call Punk IPA their favourite beer cannot be wrong, that’s why we’re certain a million more will join them after experiencing their first pint of Punk," said co-founder James Watt.

"This is a new chapter in the craft beer revolution. This is all or nothing. This is a million Davids taking on the industrial Goliaths. This is the dawn of a new era for craft beer."

The closest branches to the City are Brewdog Shoreditch and Brewdog Clerkenwell, though sadly the offer comes too soon for the upcoming Tower Hill site, which is set to open in April.

Brewdog has released a string of announcements recently after extending its latest equity crowdfunding round all the way to October. The current total raised is £12.8m out of a £50m target.

Just last month it was giving away more freebies as commuters were offered a free gin and tonic from its Lone Wolf spirits brand.