MPs today warned there was "no credible argument" to suggest there are advantages to be gained from Brexit for UK car manufacturing, and called for the government to ensure the closest possible relationship with existing EU regulatory and trading framework.

A report out today from the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee has urged the government to pursue "an exercise in damage limitation in the negotiations", warning a no-deal scenario would put hundreds of thousands of UK jobs at risk, and threaten hundreds of millions of pounds of inward investment.

It found it "unrealistic" to expect expansion of trade overseas to outweigh the loss of trade to Europe arising from a hard Brexit. The report also found that any new bilateral trade deals secured by the government are unlikely to lead directly to a significant increase in investment and jobs in the UK automotive sector.

Non-tariff barriers such as border delays and increased bureaucracy will also hinder UK competitiveness, MPs added.

Rachel Reeves MP, chair of the BEIS Committee, called the car industry "one of the UK’s great manufacturing successes" and a major contributor to our economic growth.

She said:

There is no credible argument to suggest there are advantages to be gained from Brexit for the UK car industry. Regulatory consistency and friction-free trade benefits car companies, consumers and car-workers. The Prime Minister now needs to ensure common-sense pragmatism prevails and spell out the government’s intention to seek continued regulatory and trading alignment with the EU in the automotive sector.

The UK's automotive industry is largely export-led with Europe as the primary market, and it is also one of the most closely integrated sectors with the EU. The BEIS report notes its success is built on the complex supply chains that stretch throughout Europe.

The report did not identify any potential benefits from divergence from the EU - only costs, and recommends the government seeks to preserve existing arrangements for the certification of vehicles throughout the EU.

A BEIS spokesperson said: “The government is seeking a partnership that delivers the maximum possible benefits for both the UK and EU economies, and maintains the strength of our world-leading automotive sector.

“From production to distribution, numerous companies in this sector around the UK and Europe are highly dependent on each other which is why we must ensure cross-border trade is as free and frictionless as possible post-Brexit.”

The report comes after Toyota confirmed yesterday that it would build its new generation Auris model at its Burnaston factory in Derbyshire. Toyota Motor Europe's chief executive said yesterday that the firm was doing "what we can to secure the competitiveness of our UK operations".

