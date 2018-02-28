Oliver Gill

Left it late to get married? Well, official statistics revealed today suggest you are not alone.

Marriage rates for opposite-sex couples have hit their lowest level on record, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said today.

The average age at which people get hitched is 37.5 for men and 35 for women.

There were 239,020 marriages between opposite-sex couples in England and Wales in 2015, the latest figures available. This is a 3.4 per cent decrease compared with 2014. Civil marriages fell 1.6 per cent while religious marriages declined by eight per cent.

Weddings were in gradual decline between 1972 and 2009 before rising between 2010 and 2012. They returned to their downward trend from 2013.

Some 6,493 marriages between same-sex couples took place in 2015. Of these, 44 per cent were between male couples and 56 per cent between women. In 2014 – when records began – there were 4,850 same-sex marriages.

