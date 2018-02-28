Courtney Goldsmith

The most innovative place in the UK has been named, and the winner is the humble town of Wokingham.

According to specialist tax relief firm Catax, the Berkshire town has the most innovative population with more research and development (R&D) tax relief claims per person than anywhere else in the country.

With a population of just under 160,000, local businesses made 175 R&D claims in the space of just one year, according to official figures.

Peterborough in Cambrdigeshire came in second place while Aberdeen took third.

Although the most claims were made in Manchester (nearly 1,140), its high population meant there were only 0.04 claims per 100 people.

Coming in last place was Thurrock in Kent, though Blackpool, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool also featured in the bottom ten.

Catax analysed data from HM Revenue & Customs for towns and cities outside of London to compile its list of the most innovative places.

Businesses are able to make R&D tax relief claims if they spend any time and money developing a new product.

Mark Tighe, boss of Catax, said more businesses could be filing R&D tax relief claims.

“There needs to be more education among small businesses over what actually counts as R&D. Most don’t realise it’s not just a new scientific formula or a jet engine but a piece of software, a manufacturing process or even a new innovative restaurant dish.

“The typical £44,000 claim is a significant amount of money and firms need to be asking themselves whether they can afford not to check if they could benefit," Tighe said.

These are the most innovative places in the UK

Place Number of claims Amount claimed Claims per 100 people Wokingham 175 £25m 0.12 Peterborough 80 n/a 0.10 Aberdeen 180 £25m 0.08 Belfast 240 £15m 0.07 Brighton & Hove 170 n/a 0.07 Milton Keynes 175 £25m 0.07 Poole 100 £10m 0.07 Bath 115 £10m 0.07 Edinburgh 290 £45m 0.06 Slough 75 £10m 0.05

... and the least innovative

Place Number of claims Claims per 100 people Thurrock 10 0.01 Merthyr Tydfil 5 0.01 Newport 40 0.01 Blackpool 20 0.01 Falkirk 15 0.02 Torbay 2 0.02 Stirling 15 0.02 Hartlepool 15 0.02 Middlesbrough 30 0.02 Wrexham 25 0.02

