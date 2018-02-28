Alys Key

Prezzo has become the latest restaurant chain to fall victim to rising costs and fierce competition, with reports now suggesting it will close as many as 100 sites.

The company is understood to be planning a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), which could mean it will close about 100 restaurants.

Sky News has reported that the chain will enter the CVA within the next few days, with up to a third of the estate on the block. This could include the entirety of its MExican brand Chimichanga.

The number of jobs at risk is thought to be in the hundreds.

The chain was founded by the Kaye family in 2000 before being sold on to current owner TPG Capital in 2015.

It has been sending out warning signals since last year, when it was slated for a possible sale process.

However it now follows the likes of Jamie's Italian and Byron Hamburger in turning to a CVA.

Several restaurant chains have been hit by high rents and business rates, as well as the rising cost of labour and food, against a competitive backdrop.