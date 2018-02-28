Polly Neate

I keep reading that young people and renters should quit their avocado-eating ways and start saving for their futures.

At my local shop, you can buy an avocado for around £1. But a quick glance in a local letting agent’s window tells me that a month’s rent for an average one-bed flat in London is at least £1,300.

You could give up avocados for the next five years and you wouldn’t even save enough to cover a month’s rent.

Impossible dream

The fact is, renting in London is wildly unaffordable and unsustainable for a lot of people. Internal migration statistics show that the capital is losing almost 100,000 more people to other parts of the UK than it gains.

Most of the leavers are children and those over 30 – strongly indicating that it is working-age parents who are leaving in search of more affordable housing.

Any parent will know all too well the struggle to give their children a safe, secure home where they can grow and thrive. A bedroom where they can hang out with their friends or do their homework, a garden they can kick a ball around in, a kitchen with enough space for everyone to eat dinner together.

Sadly, this dream is becoming impossible for many families.

Casualties of a broken system

Adequate space and good conditions are all too often casualties of a brutal housing market.

Families are crammed into ever-smaller properties that might be damp or in need of urgent repair – because that’s all they can afford.

What really twists the knife is that on average, private renting families in London spend over half of their income on rent. It’s hardly surprising that people aren’t sticking around.

A city that’s losing workers in their 30s and 40s is bad news for employers. If people leave and don’t want to commute back in, they take all their valuable skills and experience with them.

At Shelter, we’ve spoken to headteachers who struggle to retain staff in London schools, because they simply cannot afford the cost of living.

We’ve heard from NHS staff contemplating moving away because saving has become impossible when they’re paying eye-watering sums in rent.

But it’s not just low-income, public-sector workers who are having a tough-time. Even those who are relatively well-off, with household incomes over £40,000, are still feeling the pinch. In fact, 42 per cent say they struggle with the rent.

Our city faces a bleak future if the chronic lack of affordable homes continues to wreak havoc on so many Londoners’ lives.

Poker hands

The housing crisis has many causes, but the biggest is that we simply don’t build enough new homes – particularly of the genuinely affordable type.

The problem lies in part with our current “speculative” housebuilding system, which treats homes like poker chips and serves mainly to benefit big developers and landowners.

Ordinary Londoners are then left to pay the price with expensive and often bad quality homes.

Close the loopholes

Fortunately, there are some solutions, and they don’t involve giving up avocado on toast.

First, the government should close the viability loophole that allows big developers to wriggle out of building affordable homes.

Currently they can overpay for land, then argue it’s not economically viable to build a decent number of affordable homes because their profits risk falling below the 20 per cent mark.

Councils cannot force developers to deliver their fair share of affordable housing, and they face no penalty.

But affordable housing commitments should be treated as cast-iron pledges, not optional extras.

Scrap outdated laws

Second, we need to reduce the cost of developable land, which means relaxing planning regulations.

Over a third of the average house price is linked to planning constraints. In London, rigid regulations around building on the green belt hinder development – even though much of this land isn’t actually “green”, and 18 per cent of it is designated as “neglected”.

Freeing up supply would bring down the cost of land for developers, who would then be able to build more affordable homes without risking their business models.

Time to ramp up the spend

Finally, the government needs to invest considerably more than it has so far in a large-scale housebuilding programme. Lending to councils and housing associations would allow them to deliver high-quality homes that are genuinely affordable.

We all know change doesn’t happen overnight. In the meantime, our city is struggling to grapple with the rising numbers of people who need help with housing, Shelter’s advisers are on hand to support them, but we cannot do this alone.

If millions of employable people leave the capital because they can’t afford the rent, business will suffer. We must not let that happen.