Whitbread has invested an estimated £250m acquiring 19 hotels in Germany as it targets global expansion for Premier Inn.

The exact value of the deal with Foremost Hospitality, which includes leases for 13 open hotels and six in the pipeline, was not disclosed. However analysts at Barclays priced it at around £250m, which they called "OK" but not "cheap".

The agreement throws weight behind plans to expand Premier Inn in Germany. In addition to the one hotel already operating in Frankfurt and 11 others which are planned, this brings the future size of the German portfolio to 31.

"We believe Germany has many of the structural growth drivers that have underpinned the success of Premier Inn in the UK and that Germany is a market that will deliver strong returns in the future," said chief executive Alison Brittain.

Whitbread said that the German hotel market is 35 per cent larger than the UK, and it is undergoing a shift towards branded hotels which is similar to a trend in the UK 10 years ago.

Barclays analysts said it "will provide the group with greater scale in key cities which we consider a positive".

Canaccord Genuity analysts commented: "If Whitbread gets Germany right, there could be growth for decades to come."

