This estate agent says sales in London are "near historic lows"

Pre-tax profits at London-focused estate agent Foxtons dropped more than 65 per cent last year, it said today, as sales in the capital fell to "near historic lows".

The figures

Pre-tax profits fell to £6.5m in 2017, from £18.8m in the previous year, on revenues of £117.6m, down 11.4 per cent from the £132.7m it made in 2016.

Sales revenue was the big disappointment: it fell 23 per cent to £42.6m - although its lettings business also fell three per cent to £66.3m, a performance Foxtons described as "resilient". Meanwhile, revenues at its Alexander Hall mortgage arm dropped one per cent to £8.7m.

The company nevertheless unveiled a full year dividend of 0.70p, down from 2.00p this time last year.

Shares were down 1.2 per cent at 82.3p in early trading.

Why it's interesting

With house prices in the capital rapidly approaching a so-called affordability ceiling in recent months, the likes of Foxtons have suffered.

Foxtons' pessimistic is hardly new: last month, Hometrack officially declared London a buyer's market, while overnight the Centre for Economics and Business Research suggested consumer confidence in the housing market had fallen to its lowest level since the Brexit referendum.

But the company's focus on the capital mean it is more susceptible to a slowdown than its rivals.

But though analysts were cautious, Anthony Codling, equity analyst at Jefferies, suggested Foxtons will fight on.

"Foxtons remains a fighter and is investing in brand, technology and people to aid profitability in a tough market, costs will therefore rise in 2018 whilst revenues will remain under pressure.

"In our view a case of short term pain for longer term gain"

What Foxtons said

Nic Budden, the company's chief executive, said:

We expect trading conditions to remain challenging during 2018, and our current sales pipeline is below where it was this time last year. The cost actions we have taken and our net cash position mean we are well placed to withstand these conditions and make the investment we have identified. We are confident that our high-touch approach to customer service and knowledgeable people delivers tangible results for customers differentiating us from the competition. The London property market has attractive long-term characteristics and our brand strength, coverage and approach, position us well to manage through the current market uncertainties and take advantage of any future market recovery.

