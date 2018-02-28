Carillion execs blasted as "fantasists" in Qatari £200m FIFA World Cup row

Oliver Gill

Carillion's former execs have been lambasted as "fantasists" for thinking the firm was owed £200m on a controversial Qatari contract.

City A.M. revealed last October what was Britain's second-largest contractor was in a row with Qatar Foundation-backed Msheireb over a project to develop Doha in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The problem contract has been cited as one of the major reasons for Carillion's downfall.

Msheireb, however, has delivered a statement to a parliamentary joint inquiry into Carillion's demise. It "entirely disputes" statements by Carillion's former boss Richard Howson it owed £200m.

“This extraordinary exchange reinforces the impression that the upper reaches of Carillion was stocked with fantasists," said Frank Field, the chair of the work and pensions committee.

It takes a special kind of optimism – that of a man kept on after his sacking to keep up morale - to classify money one hopes to earn in the future, on a challenging project, as money “owed” to you. He cannot tell the difference between money he’d like to be paid, he wishes would be paid, and money that is actually owed to him.

Howson has made representations to MP that there was around £317m owed to external contractors by Msheireb, of which 80 per cent was attributable to Carillion.

But Msheireb labelled Howson's statements "misleading" claiming Carillion owed it "a similar amount of money".

Business committee chair Rachel Reeves, who is co-chairing the Carillion inquiry, said: “The Carillion directors litany of excuses for the collapse of the company is fast unravelling.

"While spiralling debt problems and failing contracts signalled the alarm to almost everyone but Carillion’s directors and auditors, their former chief executive was jet-setting off to Qatar to chase a pot-of-gold that may never have existed. Once again Carillion’s directors appear to have shut their eyes and ears to the real problems at the company and failed dismally to take meaningful action to avert its tragic collapse."

