Alys Key

Revenues jumped at PPHE Hotel Group in 2017, thanks to new shiny new London hotels.

The full opening of Park Plazas in London Waterloo and Park Royal added 706 rooms to the group's portfolio in a record year for the capital's hotel businesses.

PPHE's revenue jumped 19 per cent to £325.1m, while pre-tax profits crept up one per cent to £32.1m. The group proposed a final dividend of 13p per share.

The news came amid a flurry of updates from hotel companies, as the industry continues to experience a boom.

Meliá Hotels also released results today, recording a five per cent rise in revenues to almost €1.9bn (£1.68bn). The owner of the Meliá White House Hotel in London said the hotel industry as a whole was performing strongly, with Paris and London singled out as growing markets.

Meanwhile AccorHotels, the French owner of the Ibis and Mercure brands, confirmed last night that it had finalised the long-awaited €4.4bn (£3.9bn) sale of a stake in its real estate business AccorInvest. The company will continue to manage the hotels owned by the business.

Like PPHE and Meliá, Accor has invested in expansion, helping it to beat expectations with its full-year profits, proclaiming it has "never been so strong".

Premier Inn is also set for expansion, after Whitbread announced today that it has bought 19 hotels in Germany.