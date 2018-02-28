Wednesday 28 February 2018 9:34am

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 felt in the UK

 
Caitlin Morrison
The earthquake hit Cumbria earlier this morning (Source: Getty)

A small earthquake was reported in Cumbria earlier this morning.

Residents of the region reported feeling their houses shake. The area is also currently experiencing extreme weather conditions, with roads blocked due to snow. Cumbria police have warned people not to drive as "heavy snow is affecting all roads across the county, making them treacherous". They warned would-be drivers it is "highly likely you will get stuck".

The British Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 3.2, and added that these occur in the UK about once or twice a year.

It was about 130 times smaller than the event in South Wales last week, the group added.

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Wales and western England on 17 February. The epicentre was just 10km from Swansea but shocks were felt from Cornwall to Blackpool.

