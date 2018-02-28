Caitlin Morrison

A small earthquake was reported in Cumbria earlier this morning.

Residents of the region reported feeling their houses shake. The area is also currently experiencing extreme weather conditions, with roads blocked due to snow. Cumbria police have warned people not to drive as "heavy snow is affecting all roads across the county, making them treacherous". They warned would-be drivers it is "highly likely you will get stuck".

Please do not drive - heavy snow is affecting all roads across the county, making them treacherous. It is highly likely you will get stuck. We will keep you updated and check out our traffic map for updates on the roads #Cumbria #BeastFromTheEast https://t.co/Xwakz38Ke1 pic.twitter.com/Z1FAJRKZfm — Cumbria Police (@Cumbriapolice) February 28, 2018

The British Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 3.2, and added that these occur in the UK about once or twice a year.

It was about 130 times smaller than the event in South Wales last week, the group added.

The earthquake in Cumbria was magnitude 3.2, these occur in the UK about once or twice a year. It was about 130 times smaller than the event in South Wales last week. — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) February 28, 2018

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Wales and western England on 17 February. The epicentre was just 10km from Swansea but shocks were felt from Cornwall to Blackpool.