London City Airport suspends flights to clear airfield of snow

Rebecca Smith

London City Airport said today all flights are on hold at present due to the bad weather, with nearly 30 cancelled so far.

A spokesperson said teams are working to clear the airfield of snow, but they were working hard to commence operations.

Some airlines have cancelled flights already, with passengers advised to travel with their airline.

Morning, due to snow falling over night there will be disruption to some flights today so passengers are advised to check with their airline before travel. https://t.co/9ZD3jDFdOw — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) February 28, 2018

The current status of flights can be seen here.

Gatwick Airport has said flights are arriving and departing as normal, but recommends passengers check the status of their flights before travelling and to allow extra time for the journey.

Flights are arriving and departing from Gatwick as normal. We have had some snowfall overnight so we recommend that you check the status of your flight with your airline and also allow extra time for your journey to the airport if needed. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) February 28, 2018

British Airways said it has agreed to "proactively reduce" flights schedules at Heathrow for several hours during the worst of the weather today. It is keeping flights for later in the week under regular review.

A Heathrow spokesperson said:

Our teams have been clearing snow throughout the night and as a result Heathrow’s runways are open and fully operational.

While wintry weather conditions across Europe may result in minor delays and some airlines consolidating flights, significant disruption at Heathrow is not currently expected today. We are working closely with our on-site Met Office to monitor the further snowfall expected this evening and keep Heathrow running safely. We advise passengers to take care when travelling both to and at the airport and to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport.

