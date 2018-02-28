The oil price recovery has sent Weir Group's profit flying

Courtney Goldsmith

Weir Group's profits jumped in 2017 as the oil price recovery boosted investment from oil and gas firms.

The figures

The oilfield services firm's profit before tax leapt by 47 per cent to £250m in the year to December 2017 as rising crude oil prices led to "excellent" growth in Weir's oil and gas unit.

Group orders were up 20 per cent in 2017, with orders in the oil and gas business rocketing 67 per cent. In Weir's North American upstream, or production, arm, orders increased by 82 per cent. Meanwhile, orders in the minerals business rose 11 per cent while orders in the flow control unit, which provides services to global power industries, fell six per cent.

Weir said operating margins across its three divisions increased in the second half of the year, with oil and gas margins climbing to 15.3 per cent.​

The firm's dividend was held at 44p.

In 2018, Weir expects to deliver "strong" revenue and profit growth.

Why it's interesting

Oil prices finally got out of the doldrums last year, reaching prices not seen since around the time the market crashed.

Weir, which had suffered throughout the downturn, said the improving oil price led to increased investment in the industry. In the US, which has seen a boom in oil and gas activity since the shale revolution kicked off, the land rig count climbed 74 per cent in 2017 to 852.

However, conditions in international markets "remained challenging".

"While the international rig count increased 2 per cent, new investment was subdued, with continued pricing pressure and project delays," Weir said.

International markets are expected to continue their modest recovery in 2018.

What Weir said

Chief executive Jon Stanton said the group's 2017 performance reflected Weir's leadership positions in its core markets.

We worked closely with customers to identify opportunities to increase their productivity and invested early to take full advantage of improving conditions. That proactive approach saw minerals deliver great order momentum, underlined by the consistent growth in its high margin, cash generative aftermarket and positioned it decisively for the anticipated upturn in the mining capital cycle. Oil & gas took full advantage of improving markets in North America to deliver an outstanding operating performance, while flow control turned the corner after a challenging first half.

