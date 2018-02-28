Rebecca Smith

Eurostar today reported rising passenger numbers from a boost in business traffic and US travellers, as it eyes a continuing spike of the latter with the royal wedding in May.

It also confirmed tickets for its new London-Amsterdam service have now gone on sale. They were meant to go on sale on 20 February from 4pm, but that was pushed back due to "a few issues".

Sales revenues for the high-speed rail service between the UK and mainland Europe came in at £880m for 2017, a rise of 11 per cent on the year before.

Passenger numbers were up three per cent to 10.3m, while it reported a preliminary unaudited operating profit of £57.6m. Last year, it reported an operating loss of £25m after a tricky 2016.

Eurostar said an increasing number of US visitors are travelling by Eurostar throughout the year, with the volume of passengers up 26 per cent. It's expecting the surge to continue with the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK in May, and Paris holding the Ryder Cup in September.

Meanwhile, business travellers on Eurostar also grew by eight per cent last year compared with 2016, as Eurostar eyes picking up more business from air travel.

The launch of its new London-Amsterdam service is also expected to provide a lift for Eurostar. It launches on 4 April with tickets now on sale with a journey time of 3 hours 41 minutes from the capital to Amsterdam. The trip from London to Rotterdam comes in at three hours.

There will be two trains a day departing at 08.31 and 17.31. On the return journey, services will connect through Brussels where passport controls and security screening will be carried out.

Eurostar said that connecting journey will be temporary while the governments in the UK and the Netherlands complete an agreement to enable passport checks to be conducted on departure in the Netherlands as in other Eurostar destinations.

Nicolas Petrovic, chief executive at Eurostar, said:

Last year we saw a real revival in the US market combined with good growth in business travel. Following a positive performance in 2017 we are now well placed to expand our reach to The Netherlands. With over four million passengers travelling by air every year between London and Amsterdam, the growth potential for the service and the overall market is significant.

