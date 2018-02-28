Wintry weather causing delays on major London rail routes

Caitlin Morrison

The continuing chilly weather has led to widespread disruption on travel networks across London this morning.

Commuters may find it difficult to reach central London due to a series of problems on numerous routes - we've got all you need to know about how Tube services are affected by the weather today. Here's the latest rail information available from National Rail:

Waterloo

Due to a number of isolated incidents, including weather-related problems, between London Waterloo and Barnes all lines are disrupted and train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 11:30am.

The incidents include:

- Waiting for drivers and guards, who were delayed in getting to work due to poor weather conditions.

- A number of train faults.

- Various points failures.

- Trains late from the depot.

South Western Railway said it may need to make short-notice changes to trains in order to manage disruption. They may need to change where your train stops or cancel it at short notice.

St Albans

The train that operates between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction has developed a fault, resulting in service between these stations being suspended.

Road transport has been requested to replace train services in both directions.

Greater Anglia and Stansted Express

Trains across the whole Greater Anglia and Stansted Express network may be cancelled, delayed or revised. As more snow is forecast there may still be disruption and service alterations over the course of the day.

Moorgate

Due to a fault with the signalling system at Drayton Park, trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines. Train services running through this station may be delayed by up to five minutes. Disruption is expected until 10am.