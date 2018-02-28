Rebecca Smith

The beast from the east has reached the UK and with snow settling in the capital, there has also been a batch of travel disruption this morning.

Transport for London is reporting severe delays across several Tube lines, including the Central, District and Piccadilly, while TfL Rail and London Overground also have delays.

Bad weather has caused some of the problems while faulty trains and signal failures are causing some of the others.

Read more: Snow in London: Met Office extends weather warning to the end of the week

Here's a roundup so far:

Travel disruption TfL Rail: Severe delays due to poor weather conditions. London Underground and London Buses are accepting tickets via reasonable routes. Piccadilly: Severe delays between Acton Town and Heathrow Airport / Uxbridge and minor delays on the rest of the line due to a signal failure at Acton Town. Tickets are being accepted on local buses. London Overground: Minor delays between New Cross and Dalston Junction due to an absence of train operators. Minor delays between Stratford and Clapham Junction due to faulty trains. Minor delays between Euston and Watford Junction and between Liverpool Street and Cheshunt due to points failure at Kilburn High Road and Clapton earlier. District: Severe delays due to an earlier signal failure at West Kensington. Tickets are being accepted on local buses and South Western Railway. Circle: Minor delays due to a signal failure at West Kensington on the District line. Central: No service between Woodford and Epping and between Hainault and Woodford and severe delays on the rest of the line due to a faulty train. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses. DLR: Severe delays between Bank and Lewisham, between Canary Wharf and Poplar and between Tower Gateway and Beckton due to a track fault at Westferry. Good service on other DLR routes. Waterloo & City: Minor delays due to absence of train operators. Check here for the latest.

Tackling disruption from cold weather:

TfL said ahead of the bad weather, it would work to keep the rail and strategic road networks open and running - including key arterial roads, cycle routes and footways around bus and railway stations, hospitals and police, fire and ambulance stations.

Between TfL and the London boroughs, more than 100,000 tonnes of salt are available at key locations across London for gritting. Trains on the Underground are also de-iced overnight to keep tracks as clear as possible.

Rail services affected

Elsewhere, the rail network more widely is being affected by the wintry weather. Greater Anglia services are affected with no services between some routes, and Virgin Trains are being disrupted between Motherwell and Carlisle.

Separately, a number of "isolated incidents" between London Waterloo and Barnes has meant all lines are disrupted, with that trouble expected to continue until 11.30am.

Read more: "Beast from the east" brings a blast of cold as Met Office says snow on way