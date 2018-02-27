Lucy White

The EU is set to publish the first draft of a Brexit withdrawal treaty tomorrow, which officials have said will cross a number of British red lines.

Though the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said there would be “no surprises” in the draft, he added he was “worried by the time, which is short” for agreeing a transition deal ready for the treaty to be ratified in March 2019.

“It is illusory to imagine we will accept cherry-picking,” said Barnier, of the idea that Britain could maintain EU rules in some sectors while diverging in others.

Tomorrow's document will turn last December’s 11th hour agreement, hammered out by Prime Minister Theresa May and EU negotiators, into draft legal text.

But the spectre of the Irish border, which almost threatened to derail progress in December, has once again reared its head.

May had promised that there would be no “hard border” between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but foreign secretary Boris Johnson appears to be trying to renege on this stance.

In a letter leaked by Sky News last night, Johnson seemed to tell May that “it is wrong to see the task as maintaining ‘no border’” in Ireland.

Instead, he said the government’s task was to prevent the border becoming “significantly harder”. Johnson even contemplated a hard border, saying: “Even if a hard border is reintroduced, we would expect to see 95 per cent-plus of goods pass the border [without] checks.”

Just last November, Johnson told the House of Commons that there could be “no return to a hard border” in Ireland.

The change of tune may reflect May’s clarified plan to leave the EU’s single market and customs union after Brexit.

