Swansea City 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0: Carlos Carvalhal savours re-writing a piece of Swans history after setting up potential last-eight clash with Tottenham

 
Jordan Ayew, right, opened the scoring for Swansea in their fifth round replay against Sheffield Wednesday (Source: Getty)

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal savoured re-writing a section of the club’s history after his side overcame Sheffield Wednesday to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1964.

Second-half strikes from substitute Jordan Ayew and Nathan Dyer were enough to see off the Championship outfit in their fifth round replay and set up a last-eight tussle with the winners of tonight’s clash between Tottenham and Rochdale.

“1964 is a long time ago, I know because I was born in ‘65,” said Carvalhal. “Swansea have now made the best path in the cup since then so it’s a little part of history and we’re happy about that.”

Swansea opened the scoring 10 minutes after half-time as Tom Carroll’s shot struck the inside of both posts, but fell invitingly to Ayew to force over the line.

The hosts doubled their lead on 80 minutes as Dyer latched onto Tammy Abraham’s pass before firing beyond Cameron Dawson.

